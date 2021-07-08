Idaho department of lands to propose new grazing fees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The model for setting grazing fees hasn’t changed since 1993--until now.

The Idaho Department of Land conducted a survey over the last nine months to come up with a less complex model in determining grazing fees on endowment lands across the entire state of Idaho.

IDL policy and communications chief Scott Phillips said this change is very important.

“The land board has a constitutional obligation to charge a market rate for grazing on Idaho’s endowment land.”

The proposed changes include fee jumps from $7.07 to $10.75 per animal unit month. Phillips stressed the importance of this simplified model

“The old model, which hadn’t been changed in a very long time, used extremely complex mathematics, so it was really important to see the simplification happen.”

The IDL is seeking feedback from the public on these changes. Feedback will be accepted until September 3, 2021, at 5 p.m.

More info, as well as a forum to provide feedback, can be found here.

