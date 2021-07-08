Mountain rides to continue pilot program through April 2022

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the recent grant awards from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Spur Foundation, and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund, Mountain Rides is able to extend the pilot period through April 2022. Mountain Rides continues to seek additional funds to extend the pilot through October 2022, for a continuous service period of 1.5 years

Mountain Rides’ bus route to Twin Falls began on Monday, April 5th. The route has been operating 3 days/week-- on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—offering people a 10:15 am – 3:30 pm window in Twin Falls for medical appointments or taking in what Twin Falls has to offer, or a 12 – 1:30 pm window for a visit to the Wood River Valley.

The new route is designed to meet the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation needs of people in the Wood River Valley and surrounding rural communities—however, anyone can ride the bus! Like all of Mountain Rides’ other fixed-route bus services, it will operate on a first-come-first-serve basis, is wheelchair accessible, and has a zero-fare.

You can find the schedule on Mountain Rides’ website and in the current bus schedule. The bus to Twin Falls will stop at:

Timmerman Junction for Picabo/Carey and Fairfield connections

Sawtooth Market in Shoshone

Twin Falls Visitor Center

NEW! Target Parking Lot (on request)

NEW! Renaissance Office Park on North College Ave (Many off-site medical offices)

St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Medical Plaza 1 in Twin Falls

Kim MacPherson, Director of Community Mobility for Mountain rides said they are currently having preliminary discussions about a commuter router for those in the Wood River impacted by the housing crisis.

“We would start the bus in Twin Falls and come up to the Wood River Valley in the morning, and bring workers up there, and through Shoshone as well,” said MacPherson. “Because a lot of the worker population, employees, are living south because they can’t live up here,”

Twin Falls to Wood River Valley Bus Route (SK)

