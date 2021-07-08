Advertisement

Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden: US 'did what it went to do in Afghanistan'