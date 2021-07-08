Staying safe while working outside in the extreme heat

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the dog days of summer, people will try to find relief from the heat by spending time indoors or going swimming, But for some, their job requires them to be outside. Randy Schoolcraft with ITD says they have changed their schedule.

“The last few weeks since the heat has really hit, some of our extensive projects that we’ve started work on, that keep people out on the road for an extended period of time, we’ve started right at daylight so we are off the road by noon, 1 o’clock,” said Randy Schoolcraft with the Idaho Transportation Department.

He says paving is the hottest job in the department, and it has to be done in the summer months. The fresh pavement goes on the road at 200 degrees.

“If we are doing a paving project, we keep a cooler on the paver, and a cooler on our pilot car for our flaggers, that way everybody’s got water available,” said Schoolcraft.

Michael Molnar, who works in the emergency room at North Canyon Medical Center says the ER has seen a lot of people coming in with signs of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is what I would describe as the body being short of fluid, and when I am looking at that patient, I expect them to still have pale cool clammy skin, and still be sweating. Heatstroke is the next step, it’s a much worse case scenario. This is where the patient does not have any cool skin, it’s dry and warm to the touch, it’s a much more grave condition,” said Molnar.

Molnar says it is vital to stay hydrated and understand the signs of both. This is why ITD requires their employees to take heat safety classes before summer hits.

“In June we discussed the symptoms of heat related illnesses and what to look for to keep everybody safe,” said Schoolcraft.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.