Tips for recreating in the water safely during the heatwave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the current heatwave and temperatures trending into the upper 90′s and triple digits, health officials in Idaho say there is a potential risk for water dangers like Swimmer’s Itch, algal blooms, or bacterial infections that can cause potentially serious health issues for individuals and even their pets.

The South Central Health District said people should avoid getting water in their nose, mouth, or swallowing water when swimming in ponds, rivers, reservoirs, etc.

People should also avoid swimming in areas frequented by livestock or other animals, and recreationists should stay away from areas where it looks like green paint spilled (algal bloom)

“Typically the illnesses we see from these harmful algal blooms are not severe, but they are very annoying. Things like skin irritations, rashes that drive you crazy, nausea that makes people feel very uncomfortable, but wouldn’t necessarily hospitalize you,” said Brianna Bodily PIO at the South Central Public Health District.

She also said a typical sign of Swimmer’s Itch, which is an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites, is severe itching, rash, and tiny dots on the body that look like blisters or pimples.

Health officials recommend that people towel off immediately and shower with soap after swimming in the water.

However, if someone does become seriously ill or starts to develop an infection they should seek medical attention immediately.

If people want to know if there is a health advisory in effect for an Idaho body of water they can check out the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality or their local public health district website.

