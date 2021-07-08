Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department works to educate recreators before a tragedy strikes.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department has responded to two near-drownings in the past 5 days. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both of the incidents could have been prevented.

Down at Centennial Park, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department spent Wednesday morning educating recreators of the different laws and responsibilities for both motorized and non-motorized vessels.

“Law enforcement is often reactive, and the marine program for the Sheriff’s Office has a very proactive approach to educate individuals on the water to prevent catastrophe, I think we are lucky to have an agency that is that proactive,” said Deputy Matt Radmall with the sheriff’s office.

The laws for owning and operating a motorized versus a non-motorized boat are different but include, having a sound making device, and registering your boat or kayak.

“When you reach the state of impairment, you can be charged with an OUI, which is like a DUI, operating under the influence, and you can be charged with an OUI on a non-motorized craft, so on that kayak back there if you are intoxicated, you can be charged with an OUI,” said Sergeant Ken Mencl.

The Sheriff’s Office says the single most important thing to have with you while on a boat is a life jacket, which they even provide here for free.

“Due to the sheer number of people that we encounter, especially in tragic situations, where we have to respond to that body recovery and that incident could have been prevented if that individual was wearing a life jacket,” said Mencl.

More than anything else, they aim to educate people before a tragedy strikes.

“It’s important enough for us to try and help people recreate safely and get home after they’ve finished recreating out on the water,” said Mencl.

