Twin Falls Tonight returns after a year-long absence

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a pandemic-lost year, Twin Falls Tonight is back downtown with live music, food trucks, and of course, the fountain.

Event organizer Tony Prater says they’re glad to be back. “We’re excited to be back, these are all my friends, and I love being here downtown.”

Despite temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday evening, attendees enjoyed every minute of it.

“It’s wonderful,” said Debbie Hunt. “My favorite part of the night is the live music, and we also love the fountain.”

While adults enjoy the live music, family members of all ages enjoyed staying cool in the fountain.

“There’s a lot of great stuff for the kids on top of the fountain,” said Prater. “We also have bounce houses and a lot of other great things so it’s a great family fun night.”

Prater also said we can expect many more seasons of Twin Falls Tonight to come “As long as I’m around we’re going to keep having converts.”

Twin falls tonight runs every Wednesday night until July 28.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.