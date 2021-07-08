Ways to stay cool in Twin Falls during the heatwave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With temperatures in the Magic Valley creeping up on triple digits some days, the City of Twin Falls has some resources for those trying to stay cool during the recent heatwave.

The record-breaking temperatures that have soared across Northwest and into the Magic Valley have some people in Twin Falls already wondering when cooler temperatures might be coming.

“But to have consistent temperatures that are 98, 99-degrees day after day, triple digits, that is new for the City of Twin Falls,” said Twin Falls PIO Joshua Palmer.

He said the city is offering some options for residents who need relief from the heat because they do have some concerns about the small homeless population and elderly population in the city.

“We want to make sure they have a place where they can be cool and hydrated,” Palmer said.

He said residents can take advantage of some of the splash pads in the city, including a popular one in the Downtown Commons area, or they can cool off inside of City Hall.

“This is something new for the City of Twin Falls. We are opening up the lobby of City Hall for a cooling area, providing air conditioning, seating, and water,” Palmer said.

He said people can stay as long as they like in the lobby until it closes, and nobody is going to send them out. The city’s first concern right now is to make sure the community is safe in these temperatures.

For families looking to stay cool, they can head over to the Twin Falls City Pool which is open Monday through Saturday. Aquatics Manager John Pauley said he is already seeing increased traffic. Right now they are seeing about 400 people a day.

“I remember a Fourth of July a couple of years ago that was pretty hot but not like this. Steady, constant upper 90′s, low 100′s,” said Pauley. “It does seem like we are about a month ahead of where we have traditionally been.”

He said the pool doesn’t have any COVID restrictions in place anymore. They lifted a lot of those a few months ago when the governor modified the stages of reopening but when it comes to the pool he just wants people to recreate responsibly.

However, the biggest obstacle the heatwave is creating for Pauley is keeping his staff and lifeguards cool.

“So what we do is have constant rotations so they are not up for more than an hour in the afternoon when it is really hot,” said Pauley. “And then they go into an air-conditioned area and cool off or jump into the pool for a minute and cool off. Keeping our staff cool and hydrated is our number one challenge.”

Palmer said the city is asking people to be mindful of not only themselves but their neighbors during this intense heatwave, and if someone needs resources please contact the City of Twin Falls or the South Central Public Health District.

