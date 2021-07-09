Capped elk zone tags go on sale next week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some of the most popular hunting tags will go on sale in just a couple of days.

Capped elk zone tags will be available this upcoming Monday, July 12 for all zones except the Sawtooth.

Sawtooth zone tags will go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and online at 1 p.m.

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) officials say if you plan on buying a tag online, log into your account before the sale starts to familiarize yourself with a new licensing system.

Also, with the first day of sales being some of the busier days of the year for fish and game, the organization has recommendations to make things go smoother.

“If you’re planning to hunt in Idaho regardless of if you get your capped elk zone tag or not, we’re advising folks to go ahead and purchase their license ahead of time,” said IDFG Public Information Specialist Brian Pearson said, “That’s going to help streamline the process.”

Pearson says if you will only hunt in a specific capped elk zone, do not worry about buying a license ahead of time.

If you applied for a controlled elk tag, you have to wait at least five days after the capped zone tags become available to apply for one.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.