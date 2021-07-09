Commissioners declare a drought emergency for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday morning the Twin Falls County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution, “Declaring a Drought Emergency” in the county.

The commissioners said the severe conditions are threatening crops and property in the area, and state emergency assistance is required to supplement local effort to protect property and lessen the threat.

The resolution authorizes the director of water resources and the governor to declare a drought emergency for the area, which allows temporary changes to water user rights.

Steve Stuebner, Communications for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said DWR typically acts on the requests in 1-2 days, and then it may take 1-3 days to get them approved by the governor’s office.

Once approved, the declaration helps water users in the county apply for any expedited water rights transfers. Water users would need to apply through the IDWR regional office in Twin Falls to get that process moving if any water rights transfers are possible or available.

Overall, a declaration also helps farmers and ranchers apply for any USDA drought-relief programs through FSA, NRCS, or other agencies.

“We did not have a great Winter. We had a very dry Spring, and we have seen winds like I don’t remember the last 30 years,” said Jack Johnson, Twin Falls County Commissioners.

According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, 12 drought declarations for 15 counties have been approved so far this year, compared to five last year. The last time one was declared and approved for Twin Falls County was in 2005.

Resolution Declaring a Drought Emergency in Twin Falls County (SK)

Resolution increasing wages by two-percent

On Thursday morning, the commissioner also passed a resolution to increase Twin Falls County employees’ wages by two- percent, starting the pay period beginning on July 11, 2021.

Commissioner Don Hall said the county recently conducted a wage comparison study, and it revealed Twin Falls County employees’ wages are significantly lower than employees in comparable counties.

He also said the county has had a difficult time filling open positions due to increasing wages in the private sector. Hall said one county department received zero applications on a current job opening.

The commissioners hope the wage increase helps them recruit and retain workers because there is a concern that the situation could lead to more and more employees becoming overworked and a delay in services.

Hall said the county has somewhere around 400 workers, and in 2020 the county’s turnover rate was 14 percent, and it is on pace this year to be around 22 percent.

The commissioners said they were able to fund the wage increases through budget savings in FY 2021, due to employee turnover, retirements, unfilled vacancies, and restrictions on training and travel.

The pay increase will apply to all current active employees in the county, except the employees who conduct inspections at the invasive species station.

Resolution Increasing Wages by Two-Percent (SK)

