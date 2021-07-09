Crews respond to brush fire near Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Around 10:30 pm the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the canyon wall of the Perrine Bridge.

For nearly two hours Thursday night and into Friday morning, firefighters worked to contain the half-acre fire, from the top of the bridge and from the base of the canyon.

Fire on the canyon wall of the Perrine Bridge (SK)

A lane of traffic on the south end side of the bridge was blocked off for a while so fire crews could bring a water apparatus over near the rail of the bridge. Firefighters then hung a hose over the railing and dumped water on the fire from above.

Other firefighters hiked over from Centennial Park and climbed the canyon wall to dig lines and eliminate any fuels that would feed the fire and allow it to spread.

Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said five trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the fire, and no injuries were reported during the incident. He also said the fire caused no structural damage to the bridge.

According to eyewitness accounts, the cause of the fire was fireworks that were launched from the top of the bridge. No suspects have been reported at this time.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was assisted by the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

