Advertisement

Crews respond to brush fire near Perrine Bridge

Fireworks suspected cause of fire
Crews respond to brush fire near Perrine Bridge
Crews respond to brush fire near Perrine Bridge(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:05 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Around 10:30 pm the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the canyon wall of the Perrine Bridge.

For nearly two hours Thursday night and into Friday morning, firefighters worked to contain the half-acre fire, from the top of the bridge and from the base of the canyon.

Fire on the canyon wall of the Perrine Bridge
Fire on the canyon wall of the Perrine Bridge(SK)

A lane of traffic on the south end side of the bridge was blocked off for a while so fire crews could bring a water apparatus over near the rail of the bridge. Firefighters then hung a hose over the railing and dumped water on the fire from above.

Other firefighters hiked over from Centennial Park and climbed the canyon wall to dig lines and eliminate any fuels that would feed the fire and allow it to spread.

Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said five trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the fire, and no injuries were reported during the incident. He also said the fire caused no structural damage to the bridge.

According to eyewitness accounts, the cause of the fire was fireworks that were launched from the top of the bridge. No suspects have been reported at this time.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was assisted by the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month

Latest News

A 2015 Wood River High School graduate is missing after going hiking in the Beartooth Mountains.
Search continues for Tatum Morell
Mountain Rides continues to seek additional funds to extend the pilot through October 2022, for...
Mountain Rides to continue pilot program through April 2022
Heat wave
Heat Wave
The district is around around 100 teachers short
Twin Falls School District still in need of guest teachers