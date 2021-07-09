Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Foundation works to support local organizations

All of the money that is donated stays within the local community.
St. Luke's Magic Valley
St. Luke's Magic Valley
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation works to help support different organizations throughout the state.

All of the money that is donated stays within the local community and given to agencies like the Children’s Miracle Network.

The foundation works with providers to identify what resources are needed to help support the children of the Magic Valley.

Some of those efforts include vision tests for babies and getting equipment for ambulances to safely transport children.

“It’s called Pedi-mate plus restraint system,” said Dawn Soto, the director of the foundation. “It goes into the ambulances, one of the things people may not think about is when an ambulance has to transport a child or a baby, they aren’t really set up for that, they are set up for adults, so this helps being able to safely transport babies.”

The St. Luke’s foundation considers themselves a liaison between the cause and the donors, making sure it goes to people who need it.

For more information, visit their website.

