Advertisement

Healthcare experts say telehealth is here to stay

“Telehealth offers a way to get access to those services regardless of where you are located.”
Telehealth visits likely to continue post-pandemic
Telehealth visits likely to continue post-pandemic
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit many didn’t know how long it would last or just how much it would affect our daily lives.

Many healthcare systems thought the shutdowns would be very hard to navigate but would be a short-term situation. As the pandemic drew on it became an opportunity for an aspect of healthcare that is now very vital, telehealth.

Katharine Tobias, a nurse practitioner with Nurx, spoke with KMVT about how telehealth has not only become a secondary choice for healthcare but a preferred method for patients because it’s more flexible in making appointments.

There is now also home delivery of medication for those in rural areas or without a convenient pharmacy.

“And so, telehealth offers a way to get access to those services regardless of where you are located,” said Tobias. “And with some discretion, you know if you’re in a town of 1,000 and you know the doctor in town and your neighbor is the pharmacist, maybe that’s not who you want to go to for your birth control prescription or for your testing.”

She said more and more of their patients are continuing to utilize telehealth as COVID restrictions ease. Adding, telehealth is not a replacement to in-person care but a compliment to the current healthcare systems.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

FILE— IN this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo employees schedule COVID-19 tests and prepare test kits...
Big Idaho health care providers mandate staff COVID vaccines
1 case of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in the Boise area.
Delta variants has healthcare workers concerned of a rise in COVID-19 cases
Mental Health Generic AP News source
Mental health experts are urging those struggling to reach out
The Magic Valley Paramedics
Rise in heat-related emergencies this week in the Magic Valley