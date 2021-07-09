Healthcare experts say telehealth is here to stay

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit many didn’t know how long it would last or just how much it would affect our daily lives.

Many healthcare systems thought the shutdowns would be very hard to navigate but would be a short-term situation. As the pandemic drew on it became an opportunity for an aspect of healthcare that is now very vital, telehealth.

Katharine Tobias, a nurse practitioner with Nurx, spoke with KMVT about how telehealth has not only become a secondary choice for healthcare but a preferred method for patients because it’s more flexible in making appointments.

There is now also home delivery of medication for those in rural areas or without a convenient pharmacy.

“And so, telehealth offers a way to get access to those services regardless of where you are located,” said Tobias. “And with some discretion, you know if you’re in a town of 1,000 and you know the doctor in town and your neighbor is the pharmacist, maybe that’s not who you want to go to for your birth control prescription or for your testing.”

She said more and more of their patients are continuing to utilize telehealth as COVID restrictions ease. Adding, telehealth is not a replacement to in-person care but a compliment to the current healthcare systems.

