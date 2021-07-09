Advertisement

Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with a kidnapping and torture case.

EastIdahoNews.com reports 34-year-old Sasha Dee Martinez will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.

Martinez, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and a drug charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping kidnapping and battery charges. She’s one of four co-defendants in the case.

The other three have pleaded not guilty and have not yet stood trial.

According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home last year after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured.

