Impact of hot and dry weather on fishing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to Sportsman’s Warehouse in Twin Falls, plenty of people are coming into the store to buy fishing equipment. However, some are a little perplexed.

“We are getting a lot more questions on ‘Hey do you guys have any tips? We’ve been out fishing we’re kind of getting our butts kicked,’” said Sportsman’s Warehouse Manager Ready Starr.

The hot and dry temperatures may have something to do with it, especially for colder water fish, like trout.

“They basically regulate themselves and they will not hit flies, they won’t hit bait, they will basically go seek out those cold water habitat areas to persist through these extreme conditions,” said Mike Peterson, regional fisheries manager with the Magic Valley Regional Office of the Idaho Fish and Game.

This is why Peterson says the Magic Valley Fish and Game isn’t initiating any closure orders. Trout aren’t biting, but populations are still healthy in places like Silver Creek and the Big Wood River, he said.

Also, Fish and Game stocks reservoirs with fish, but now the Mormon Reservoir is almost completely used up, and the Falls Creek Reservoir has just a couple more days of water.

Both areas are under fish salvage orders.

Peterson says despite the emptying of both reservoirs, fish tend to regenerate populations easily in the Magic Valley.

So what will bite and where?

“The Hagerman WMA (Wildlife Management Area), the bass ponds, and the Riley pond, those are great places to catch bass and bluegill,” Peterson said.

And Starr, an avid fisher himself, knows where one can avoid the heat.

“If you guys can get out for a few days, I would say get up to your high mountain lakes.,” Starr said. “If your a fly fisherman, terrestrials are working with very well, any place up from the heat, you get up above 5,0000 feet and the heat is a whole lot cooler.”

