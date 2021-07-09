Advertisement

Paralympic Cycling National Championship held in Glenns Ferry

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 90 athletes from across the United States found themselves in Glenns Ferry Friday morning, for the Paralympics cycling time trials.

“I’ve been racing for just a few years, I live here in Boise, I ride an upright trike, I can’t balance on a regular bike,” said Ellie Kennedy, a para cyclist.

“This is their national championship, they’ve raced in Knoxville, some have gone up to Minneapolis for Paralympic qualifiers, and so there has been a fair number of races this year compared to last year,” said Jennifer Skeesick, the regional director for Challenged Athletes Foundation. “This is their national championship, we have all disciplines, all different types of bikes.”

Each athlete left one minute apart, setting individual goals for the 9 or 18 mile race.

“My goal is 27 minutes, but with the wind probably closer to 30, 27 to 30 minutes in there,” said Kennedy.

One Boise based athlete who made the 2021 U.S. Paralympic cycling team felt his race went well.

“I think I had a great race, it felt good, my numbers were pretty good, and when I finished it felt like I was dying, I left it all out there,” said Will Groulx, a para cyclist.

Will Groulx said he is excited for Tokyo and is grateful for the Challenged Athletes Foundation for all the work they do throughout Idaho to provide a community for adaptive sports.

“Ultimately you have an outlet to be active and healthy and social and then there is also a community and network that helps you adjust to the different things that you have to figure out and learn when your world gets turned upside down,” said Groulx.

