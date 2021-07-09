Advertisement

Twin Falls School District still in need of guest teachers

The district is around around 100 teachers short
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is once again getting ready for another school year but also dealing with a familiar roadblock.

The district is low on guest (substitute) teachers.

District spokesperson Eva Craner says the issue has plagued the district for the last few years. The goal would be to have around 150 to 200 guest teachers available.

Twin Falls currently only has a pool of around 50 to 100 teachers.

“Anyone who’s interested in joining the education field, being a guest teacher is a great way to kind of dabble, get your toe wet, see if you really like it,” Craner said.

Interviews are conducted nearly every month.

Click here to apply.

