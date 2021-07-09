Twin Falls seeing increase in illegal drag racing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the pandemic, illegal drag racing saw an increase in popularity across the United States, and the Magic Valley felt the impacts.

The Twin Falls Police Department is concerned the increase in racing in town, most notably near the Magic Valley Mall, which threatens the safety of not only the drivers but anyone in the area of a race.

“It’s so easy to lose control of the motor vehicle, especially at high speeds,” said Sergeant Lou Coronado. “If somebody is accelerating at a high speed and they break their tires loose it is easy to lose control of that vehicle and strike an object or strike a person. So, our concern for that is great.”

The Police Department has received grant funds to increase nighttime patrols to combat the racing increase and if they find someone racing, the consequences are severe.

“So, if an officer cites somebody for reckless driving it’s a misdemeanor citation,” Coronado said. “That can hold up to a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.”

A solution, that allows for racers to feed their need for speed and keeps the roadways safe might be right here in the Magic Valley.

“We welcome anybody. We have classes and you have to have a certain kind of race car to get in each class and we have the drifting also,” said Eddy McKean, owner of Magic Valley Speedway “There are a bunch of different ways that a person can get involved with that and not be out on the street racing and we start kids as young as 7-years-old racing.”

McKean says even though streetcars aren’t currently a class at his racetrack, he is more than willing to work with racers, saying anything is better than the illegal races continuing.

“If we have enough input from the people that are racing on the street that want to come out and do something, we can put something together with the streetcars too,” McKean said.

