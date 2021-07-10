Magic Valley Amateur in the books

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Excitement took over Clear Lake Country Club for the annual Magic Valley Amateur, a two-day tournament held July 8-9.

Sierra Oyler defeated the 2020 defending champion Dallis Shockey, by shooting a gross score of 145, compared to Shockey’s 155 for the two days. Sierra Oyler carded a 74 on day one and posted a 69 on the final day. Dustie VanWinkile won the championship net trophy with a 145, beating Kylie Crossland who secured second net place with a 150.

Others winners include First Flight gross winner Marci Howard, second place Lari Hash and third place Linda Shark. The net winners for First Flight include Deborah Richards first net, followed by Gayle Kemp and Sylvia Wood tying for second net.

Second Flight winners include Tanlli LeMoyne first place followed by her grandmother Terry Keegan as second place, and Joyce Westfall third place. Net winners include Janet Cantor first net, Debi Hondo second net and Candace Jensen third net.

Third flight winners include Norie Sterett first gross and Tamara Yost second gross. Elen Huettig won first net, followed by a three-way tie for second net with Jean Hanson, Billie Mason and Marilyn Butler.

The golfers wanted to thank the businesses First Federal and D.L. Evans Bank, for their support.

The Twin Falls Golf Club will host the event next year.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.