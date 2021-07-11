Burley sweeps doubleheader with Malad in Legion action

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Green Sox dominated Malad in a Saturday American Legion baseball doubleheader. The Green Sox took care of business at home, winning game one 16-3 and game two 9-0.

Payton Beck pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball in the second game.

Dom Lemos had 2 RBI’s for the Green Sox in game two.

