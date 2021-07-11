Magic Valley Surf to compete in club soccer National Cup Finals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Surf, made up of youth soccer players from all around the Magic Valley and even a couple of players from the Wood River valley, will be playing in the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup Finals in Commerce City, Colorado July 16-20.

This is the first time a team from the Magic Valley has been invited.

“I would say that this group is probably the most dedicated team that I’ve played with,” Cassie Conrad, a midfielder/defender with the Surf.

The girls will be competing at the 17U level at the cup finals, and are the only squad from Idaho this year in the entire event.

“As soon as I found out it was nationals, I was like this is a huge opportunity, like not many girls get to go play and get this much exposure, especially from Twin Falls,” said Twin Falls High School sophomore Tiffany Humpherys.

This is also the first year the team has been together.

“We’ve been playing all spring starting back in January,” said Head Coach Corey Farnsworth. “Had a great, phenomenal spring, we’ve played all over the state, out of the state, playing up two and a half to three age groups all year, which speaks to why we got invited to the finals.”

For the majority of the year, the average age of the team was 15, and they’ve been playing up at the 18U and 19U levels.

“We have a lot of upcoming potential athletes and coaches in this area that our taking our sports more seriously and as we get older, I see a lot of us excelling and looking for bigger opportunities,” Conrad said.

In the meantime, coach Farnsworth still expects to compete for some hardware next week.

“These girls are gritty, they’ve showed me more than I could ever imagine and I’m excited to see what we can get done down in Colorado.“

KMVT will provide updates on the Surf as they move through the tournament next weekend.

