Advertisement

Magic Valley Surf to compete in club soccer National Cup Finals

“I would say that this group is probably the most dedicated team that I’ve played with”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Surf, made up of youth soccer players from all around the Magic Valley and even a couple of players from the Wood River valley, will be playing in the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup Finals in Commerce City, Colorado July 16-20.

This is the first time a team from the Magic Valley has been invited.

“I would say that this group is probably the most dedicated team that I’ve played with,” Cassie Conrad, a midfielder/defender with the Surf.

The girls will be competing at the 17U level at the cup finals, and are the only squad from Idaho this year in the entire event.

“As soon as I found out it was nationals, I was like this is a huge opportunity, like not many girls get to go play and get this much exposure, especially from Twin Falls,” said Twin Falls High School sophomore Tiffany Humpherys.

This is also the first year the team has been together.

“We’ve been playing all spring starting back in January,” said Head Coach Corey Farnsworth. “Had a great, phenomenal spring, we’ve played all over the state, out of the state, playing up two and a half to three age groups all year, which speaks to why we got invited to the finals.”

For the majority of the year, the average age of the team was 15, and they’ve been playing up at the 18U and 19U levels.

“We have a lot of upcoming potential athletes and coaches in this area that our taking our sports more seriously and as we get older, I see a lot of us excelling and looking for bigger opportunities,” Conrad said.

In the meantime, coach Farnsworth still expects to compete for some hardware next week.

“These girls are gritty, they’ve showed me more than I could ever imagine and I’m excited to see what we can get done down in Colorado.“

KMVT will provide updates on the Surf as they move through the tournament next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing
Fifth edition of the USS Idaho to be built. The ship will represent the values of the state,...
Idaho to be represented in the U.S. Navy once again

Latest News

Burley sweeps doubleheader with Malad in Legion action
Burley sweeps doubleheader with Malad in Legion action
“I would say that this group is the most dedicated that I’ve played with”
Magic Valley Surf to compete in club soccer National Cup Finals
A two-day medalist play tournament was held at Clear Lake Country Club July 8-9, 2021.
Magic Valley Amateur in the books
Incoming CSI freshman Emma Jensen hits to the attendees during a passing drill.
Kimberly graduate, among the 20 players on the 2021-22 CSI volleyball roster