Online eviction resolution service being tested in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new online eviction resolution service is in place in Ada County with hopes of it eventually expanding statewide.

The pilot program put into effect on Wednesday invites parties in new cases involving evictions for nonpayment of rent to negotiate an agreement through an online portal. Should a resolution be found via the portal, it may remove the need for the parties to attend a court hearing.

The service guides parties through a negotiation process and helps locate resources that may help resolve their dispute, including how to contact agencies that offer financial support for tenants whose ability to pay rent was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also the type of evictions that full under the federal moratorium that is set to expire at the end of this month,” said Court Communications Manager for the Idaho Supreme Court Nate Poppino. “If the parties don’t reach an agreement through this, then there is still the regular court system.”

Poppino added while this is a pilot program starting in Ada County, if all goes well and it winds up being effective, the hope is that the tool can be expanded statewide.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.