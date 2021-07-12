2021 Ketchum Arts Festival held at Festival Meadows over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ketchum’s annual art show took place over the weekend at the Festival Meadow in downtown Ketchum.

For event organizer Lisa Horton, this weekend is an opportunity to showcase some of the special talents here in Idaho

“We do it’s an important event for us, to have a venue for Idaho artists,” said Horton. “So, it makes me really happy to see it be such a success.”

The weekend drew thousands of visitors to the resort town with many saying it was the biggest crowd they have ever seen.

“People are hungry to get out, have fun and do something,” Horton said. “Talk to artists, see their neighbors, bring their dogs out, let the dogs see the other dogs.”

For vendors, this event was as good as they could imagine, whether they were brand new to the festival, like Hannah Spencer.

“Oh, it’s been amazing,” Spencer said. “The people have been amazing. Better than what I expected, for sure.”

Or they were decade-long veterans of the event, like David LaMure Jr.

“It’s been incredible. Have you ever heard of the roaring twenties? That was because of a pandemic in 1918, so I think that’s happening here,” LaMure said. “This has been the biggest crowd that we’ve ever had, and it’s been a great show.”

Above all, the event is a place for artists to help other artists, and Horton, who was selling her handmade jewelry loves to see the event go so well.

“You know, it’s really satisfying,” said Horton, “and it makes me feel tingly, happy.”

