Camp Rainbow Gold hosts first in-person camp at their new Fairfield location

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hidden Paradise--- Camp Rainbow Gold’s new Fairfield location--- is hosting their first in-person camp for children with cancer and their families.

“We have days filled with archery and horseback riding and bikes and just a lot of fun,” said the CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold Elizabeth Lizberg.

They purchased their Fairfield location almost 2 years ago but were unable to hold any in-person camps last summer due to COVID-19, which has made this summer even more special.

“It provides you the opportunity to be surrounded by those who understand without saying a word, and that is healing,” said Lizberg. “In addition to getting them out of isolation, not only the kids but the brothers and sisters, their lives change drastically when there is a cancer diagnosis in the family.”

The activities director has been a part of the camp for 13 years… she started as a camper when she was only 12 years old when her younger sister was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It’s more than just you know a fun summer camp, it’s really a place where these kids can come and heal and have someone that understands what they are going through, and listen to them and not judge them,” said Maggie Alcaraz, the activities director for Camp Rainbow Gold.

Alcaraz says she wants the kids to consider Camp Rainbow Gold their family and hopes it will be a place they can be understood.

“I love being able to continue being a part of the journey for other campers of them being able to see me as a role model and to see that I was able to go through similar situations that they were able to go through and that I’m okay, and they will be able to make it out of this and be able to continue on and heal,” said Alcaraz.

Camp Rainbow Gold says they look forward to continuing renovations and being a part of the Fairfield community for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.