Good Neighbor Days makes its return to Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer celebrations in Southern Idaho continued this weekend with Good Neighbor Days in Kimberly, with parades and the announcement of this year’s Good Neighbor at the center of the festivities.

After the announcement of Kenny Olchawa as the Good Neighbor of 2021 at Friday’s community dinner, he was featured in Saturday morning’s parade down Main Street.

The parade finished and residents flocked to Kimberly City Park for a car show, games and lots and lots of food.

For Kimberly resident Cecille Griffith, the weekend’s celebration is one that is named perfectly.

“Because everybody is here and, like I said, they all enjoy each other and that’s what it represents is being neighbors,” said Griffith. “That’s what it’s all about, you’ve got to be a good neighbor, if you aren’t you’re half dead, honey. Yes, siree.”

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and Cecile says that seeing the smiling faces of her community reminds her why she’s loved Kimberly for all fifty years she’s been there.

