Governor taps Idaho National Guard for firefighting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help fight wildfires amid an ongoing drought and extreme heat.

The Republican governor issued an emergency declaration Friday allowing soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state provides fire protection.

It’s the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested the governor issue such an emergency declaration.

The Lands Department says the soldiers will help with fire suppression and logistics support.

State officials didn’t say how many soldiers might be deployed.

