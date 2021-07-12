Advertisement

Idaho gas prices jump nine cents amid record fuel demand

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Road trip season is off and running, taking gas prices along for the ride.

According to AAA, today’s price to fill up in Idaho is $3.58, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 30 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.15, which is two cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago.

AAA reports that gasoline demand across the country recently topped 10 million barrels per day for the first time on record.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the nearly one million barrel-per-day jump from the previous week dropped gasoline supplies by nearly six million barrels.

“‘Turbulent’ isn’t a big enough word to describe what’s happening at the pumps these days,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “It’s clear that surging gas prices aren’t going to let up anytime soon, particularly in the Western states.”

With a nine-cent increase, Idaho drivers saw the 4th-largest jump at the pumps this week. Utah, which supplies most of the Gem State’s fuel, led the way with an 11-cent increase..

