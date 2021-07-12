Advertisement

Idaho ranks in bottom 10 for least safe states during COVID-19

“Americans are just starting to recover financially, and further lockdowns could put them in serious financial jeopardy.”
Idaho ranks 42nd safest state during COVID-19
Idaho ranks 42nd safest state during COVID-19(Gray tv)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An updated study by WalletHub for the safest states during COVID-19 shows that Idaho is still lagging most other states.

Idaho was ranked 42nd for one of the least safe states and Washington, D.C. Around 48 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 7.

While most states have fully reopened the U-S can only completely get back to normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated.

Idaho is ranked so low for safety in part because Idaho ranks 47th for vaccination rate and 41st for COVID-19 death rate.

“Studies show that fully vaccinated people are protected against the Delta variant, too,” said Jill Gonzalez, with WalletHub. “But if a large part of the country remains unvaccinated the more contagious nature of the variant could trigger local lockdowns. Americans are just starting to recover financially, and further lockdowns could put them in serious financial jeopardy.”

Idaho has improved its ranking for safety during covid. On June 24. Idaho was ranked the least safe state.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash

Latest News

Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Telehealth visits likely to continue post-pandemic
Healthcare experts say telehealth is here to stay
FILE— IN this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo employees schedule COVID-19 tests and prepare test kits...
Big Idaho health care providers mandate staff COVID vaccines
1 case of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in the Boise area.
Delta variants has healthcare workers concerned of a rise in COVID-19 cases