Idaho ranks in bottom 10 for least safe states during COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An updated study by WalletHub for the safest states during COVID-19 shows that Idaho is still lagging most other states.

Idaho was ranked 42nd for one of the least safe states and Washington, D.C. Around 48 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 7.

While most states have fully reopened the U-S can only completely get back to normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated.

Idaho is ranked so low for safety in part because Idaho ranks 47th for vaccination rate and 41st for COVID-19 death rate.

“Studies show that fully vaccinated people are protected against the Delta variant, too,” said Jill Gonzalez, with WalletHub. “But if a large part of the country remains unvaccinated the more contagious nature of the variant could trigger local lockdowns. Americans are just starting to recover financially, and further lockdowns could put them in serious financial jeopardy.”

Idaho has improved its ranking for safety during covid. On June 24. Idaho was ranked the least safe state.

