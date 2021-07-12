Advertisement

Lawmakers eye special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in the deeply conservative state. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Monday that Republican senators will meet online Friday amid growing calls for a special session.

Also on Monday, six lawmakers in southwestern Idaho where the health care organizations have facilities announced they’d support legislation opposing employer-required COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S.

