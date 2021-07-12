Search underway for missing boater in northern Idaho

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys.

The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to shore and tried to throw him her life jacket.

The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, slipped under the water and has not been seen since.

