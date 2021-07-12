Shoshone Arts in Park event draws a big crowd during heatwave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Shoshone Arts in the Park event in Lincoln county has been going strong for more than 30 years, and many residents and vendors were glad to attend it this past weekend after having a year off. Many said it was like attending a family reunion.

This past weekend was the 33rd year of the Shoshone Arts in the Park event, and about 62 vendors attended it, which was 12 more from 2019. Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce President Peyson Reese said it was great to see everyone again because last year’s event was canceled due to COVID.

“Everybody comes out of their homes this one weekend and sits down. They talk about things. Some talk about politics. Some talk about their gardens. It is like a family reunion,” Reese said.

Pita Works Grill owner Todd Slade said he has been a part of the event since it first started. This was his 31st year at the event, and he said it is like one big family barbecue for him.

“I just love visiting with people and talking to them. My kids now do it. My grandson now comes and does this with me, and it is just something we do on the weekend,” said Slade. “It’s just fun to get out and see people. We love to cook.”

Calloused Hands Bounty owner Melanie Gallup said she has been part of the event for about five years now, and she thinks the small-town vibe has helped her grow her business.

“If I know my customers and they know me it’s ten times easier. They know the quality that I put into my products. I know what they are looking for,” Gallup said.

More than 2,000 people attended the two-day event, which was also an increase from 2019. The weather didn’t seem to be having an impact on sales or people’s enjoyment.

“There were years when it was 110 degrees and I thought I was going to die. The crowds have always come out. The crowds have always been here,” said Slade with a smile on his face.

Reese said one added benefit of the event is it also helps small businesses in town some of which have been hurt by COVID and could definitely use some added revenue.

“Restaurants, our grocery stores, its a benefit for the vendors buying from them. If they don’t eat here (Shoshone Arts in the Park) they go to the Snack Bar or the Manhattan Cafe. It’s just a huge economic impact to have one of these small events,” Reese said.

Most of all Sunday, everyone was just glad to be back after a year off.

“Mentally being gone, emotionally missing these people, yeah that was hard,” said Slade. “It just brings back a lot of memories. It’s a great place to be. The people are wonderful. The vendors are great. It just brings back a lot of fond memories for me over the years.”

