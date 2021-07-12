Advertisement

Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday morning.

Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 402 Main Avenue North around 12:52 a.m. Shortly after police arrived, they discovered the male victim lying on the ground with a large stab wound to his chest and right arm.

A tourniquet was placed on the victim’s arm and a chest seal was placed over the chest wound.

The suspect, Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls, was located and was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The 49-year-old victim was life-flighted due to the severity of his injuries.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed.

