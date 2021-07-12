Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department was performing a dive operation underneath the Perrine Bridge on Saturday and many recreators were unaware of the laws to follow when a dive warning flag is seen.

Deputy Radmall tells KMVT when a red dive flag is in the water, both motorized and non-motorized vessels must remain 100 feet away.

Radmall says it is for the safety of the divers and also the other recreators on the water.

The dive flag is red with a diagonal white stripe through it.

Often they will have the boat with the red and blue flashing lights on as well.

“A term we like to use when we are on the waterways is know before you go and that is one of the rules we would like you to know, when you see those flags stay 100 feet away from them,” said Deputy Radmall with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Radmall says when a dive flag is seen, to stay by the shoreline and slow down a lot to give the rescuers room to work.

