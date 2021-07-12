Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Two men were found dead in an RV in the Clear Creek area off Highway 21.

Idaho State Police says on Saturday, Boise County deputies were asked to check on the two men from a neighbor who hadn’t seen them for several days. Troopers say the two had been living in the RV, which had been permanently parked.

A deputy found the pair deceased. It’s not yet publicly known how the men died.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.