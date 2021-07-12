Advertisement

Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

(WBKO)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Two men were found dead in an RV in the Clear Creek area off Highway 21.

Idaho State Police says on Saturday, Boise County deputies were asked to check on the two men from a neighbor who hadn’t seen them for several days. Troopers say the two had been living in the RV, which had been permanently parked.

A deputy found the pair deceased. It’s not yet publicly known how the men died.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash

Latest News

Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Idaho gas prices jump nine cents amid record fuel demand
Paralympic Cycling National Championship held in Glenns Ferry
Paralympic Cycling National Championship held in Glenns Ferry
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Foundation works to support local organizations
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s Foundation works to support local organizations