Wake in the Snake in Burley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 23rd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding contest was held Saturday in Burley near the Rivers Edge Golf Course.

The event brings wakeboarders from across the United States to Southern Idaho and not just for the competition.

“It’s going good. I mean, the weather is great, the weather has been fantastic this is always such an awesome, great venue,” said competitor Dustin Sabin. “Having the grass, having all the other riders, the community of riders that come up is great. It’s a blast.”

The event is put on by Idaho Watersports, which says that the Burley event provides one of the premier locations among all wakeboarding competitions.

“We are really fortunate, there are a lot of wakeboard competitions throughout the United States and most of them have rocky banks, none of them have the big grassy area with shade trees like the city of Burley provides for us,” said event organizer Carol Warr.

Heats happen all throughout the day, but the Open Men’s grouping draws the biggest crowd, showcasing the most technical tricks and biggest air.

“The most popular is probably the open men’s, we call them the outlaws. They get up do a lot of big, gnarly tricks and put on a good show,” Warr said.

The age groups range from 11 and younger to fifty plus, with whole families competing in some cases.

“It’s fun. She’s doing really good. She’s five years old, she started competing last year, when she was four. Last year here was her first event,” Sabin said of his daughter. “So, she’s been traveling around competing also.”

