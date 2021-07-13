Educators from across the state gather at CSI for the annual P20 Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Educators from all across the state of Idaho are gathered at the College of Southern Idaho for the P20 Conference.

“Most of them come with the hope to collaborate with fellow teachers, so they are looking to interact and engage with other teachers, learn from them, apply some of the things they are learning in the classroom and figure out how they can take some of those things back to their class,” said Jonathan Lord, the Dean of student access at CSI.

During the 2 day event, there are different workshops and presentations from educators with topics in all different areas.

“The goal is to have teachers come and represent some aspect of teaching and learning that they are passionate about and that they have fine-tuned over time, and then they show and allow other educators to interact with that, and learn it and try to apply it to their own learning and teaching,” said Lord.

Presenter Rosalie Santana says the P20 conference is one of her favorites to attend and be apart of because it focuses on what is important to teachers here in the state of Idaho, her presentation was called Language in the Air.

“It’s the idea of how language is inherent in our Idaho standards, and how we get kids to use language to speak about it, write about it, read about it, and in doing so, they gain knowledge of the standards,” said Rosalie Santana, a presenter at the conference.

Santana says the conference is indicative of the passion and dedication the teachers in Idaho have.

“I think that teachers are so amazing, they are here on their own time, after having to do all of this virtual work, and being exhausted from the pandemic, they are still here doing summer learning, I think that teachers are just amazing,” said Santana.

The conference runs July 13-14 at the College of Southern Idaho.

