Emergency declaration in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia County is now under an emergency declaration due to extreme drought conditions in the county.

This declaration gives the county government authority to make changes to water rights in an effort to minimize damages to crops and properties in the area due to the dry and hot conditions.

The resolution also gives the Governor’s office and the Department of Water Resources the authority to declare a state of emergency in their area, if the state government deems it necessary.

But what does it mean to everyday life, according to the commissioner’s office, nothing yet.

“It should not affect what we do here locally. What it does affect is it makes it possible for you to move resources around if you have any,” said Kerry McMurray, Assistant to the Cassia County Commissioners. “It also opens the door for the Department of Water Resources and the Governor to order a state declaration for our area.”

This is the first emergency declaration caused by weather in the area since 2017 when flood conditions caused a resolution to be passed.

