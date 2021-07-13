Advertisement

Filer Fire District excited to welcome new fire station

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Fire District is excited to have a new fire station after 32 years of needing one.

Every year they saved their money and they now have a new fire station for their firefighters.

The fire chief Bud Compher says the new station was built for the future, with room to grow, with the potential for a full time fire department in the future.

It cost them close to 2 million dollars and were able to do it without any money from the taxpayers.

“Ready for growth, and this is how this is now, we are in a station that should be good for 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road,” said Bud Compher, the fire chief.

The Filer Fire District would like to thank the community for their support and donations to help make the new fire station a reality.

