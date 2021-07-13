Advertisement

Firefighters try to get control of wildfires in Oregon

This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a retardant drop over the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Ore., Sunday, July 11, 2021. The wildfire doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state's biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. (Oregon Department of Forestry via AP)(AP)
By ANDREW SELSKY
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November.

That wildfire, dubbed the Bootleg Fire, has scorched over 240 square miles (622 square kilometers) in southern Oregon.

Fire managers estimated the fire won’t be contained until around Nov. 30. It started on July 6 from unknown causes.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

Latest News

Gov. Little will hold a press conference on wildfires in Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows active fire along a ridge at the...
Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states
Smoke from wildfires out west causing weather and health impacts