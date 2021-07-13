Firefighters try to get control of wildfires in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire near the resort town of Sisters, Oregon, doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state’s biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November.

That wildfire, dubbed the Bootleg Fire, has scorched over 240 square miles (622 square kilometers) in southern Oregon.

Fire managers estimated the fire won’t be contained until around Nov. 30. It started on July 6 from unknown causes.

