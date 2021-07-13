Advertisement

Health district warns of the possibility of new variants

“As we see more of these variants come out the likelihood of finding something that kicks back these vaccines is higher.”
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where vaccination is low.(Gray tv)
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the coronavirus fast-spreading Delta variant is seeing increases in part of the country.

The CDC says more than 99 percent of all new cases are in people who are completely unvaccinated.

The Delta variant has been shown to spread much more quickly, hit harder, and is much more resistant to vaccines.

Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District, says currently they are seeing more cases of COVID-19 than any other disease. Adding even though there are fewer cases in the region than there were this time last year, and it’s still a very big concern for public health.

“These variants are all just a little bit different,” said Bodily. “As we start to see more and more variants pop up, because people are still getting the disease, and every time someone gets the disease it offers the opportunity for a new variant to be created. As we see more of these variants come out the likelihood of finding something that kicks back these vaccines is higher.”

She added variants are nothing new in the virus world, as they see this with many other viruses, which is why the flu virus has a new vaccine every year.

