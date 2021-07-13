Riedlinger Praegitzer, Alvina Ernestina

PAUL—Alvina Ernestina Riedlinger Praegitzer peacefully left her earthly body behind on July 10, 2021. Surrounded by her family, she passed away at the home of her beloved niece and nephew-in-law. She was 97 years old.

Born on February 10, 1924, in McIntosh, South Dakota, she was the second of ten children born to John and Emma (Renz) Riedlinger. The family moved to Idaho around 1936, where Alvina continued her education and learned English as a second language. She also worked for various families cleaning houses, caring for children, and cooking.

When the Riedlinger family lived west of Paul, they rented some pasture to the neighbors, the Praegitzers. Richard, a handsome, red-headed, herdsman didn’t go unnoticed. Alvina and Richard were married April 25, 1943. They lived on the Praegitzer farm until Richard’s death in 1989.

Besides milking cows, bucking hay bales, thinning beets, and gathering eggs, Alvina worked as a school lunch cook. She enjoyed the many co-workers she met there and stayed connected to them long after she left the school.

Alvina’s next “steady” job was at Connor’s Café. There her name became synonymous with pie baking excellence. She retired at the age of 87.

Alvina’s “spare time” was filled with caring for nieces and nephews, in-laws, siblings, gardening, canning, and church. She enjoyed many social events, as well as serving at First Baptist Church of Paul. She was active in Women’s Missionary Fellowship, teaching Sunday school, directing the scripture memory program, assisting in AWANA’s, and eating at Ruth and Naomi’s. She was the church financial secretary for ages, retiring two years ago. Her unwavering faith in Jesus as Lord was ever evident in every aspect of her life.

Alvina was preceded in death by Richard; her siblings, Lorena Comstock, Alma Requa, Leona Connor, Otto Riedlinger, Betty Jennings, Herbert Riedlinger; and all of her brothers and sisters- in-laws. She is survived by two sisters, Christina Jennings and Caroline Davis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered as a generous, hard-working, caring, resilient, unassuming, gracious lady and admired for a life well-lived.

Memorials may be sent to Hope Community food pantry or any other organization that supports the hungry or struggling immigrants.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Hope Community Church, 25 N. 4th E., in Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.