Advertisement

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo a DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the...
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo a DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of Unincorporated Shasta County, Calif. Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they'll have to wave off fire retardant bombers and helicopters when wildfire season heats up, potentially endangering surrounding communities. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off  planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities.

U.S. officials say they’ve already had sporadic shortages at some tanker bases and fear multiple bases running out simultaneously during what is shaping up to be a ferocious wildfire season in the U.S. West.

Airport officials, aviation companies and jet fuel transport companies say jet fuel supply chains that atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic haven’t been able to rebuild fast enough to keep pace with the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

Latest News

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Health district warns of the possibility of new variants
Gov. Little will hold a press conference on wildfires in Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows active fire along a ridge at the...
Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states