Smoke from wildfires out west causing weather and health impacts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You may have noticed some hazy skies across southern Idaho over the last few days. That’s all due to two wildfires off to our west

The largest wildfire is the bootleg fire, impacting portions of the Fremont National Forest in Oregon. However, another fire called the sugar fire impacting Dixie Mountain, CA is also producing smoke.

Smoke is reaching southern Idaho due to strong winds aloft (the jet stream) pushing it in. As this flow becomes more northwesterly in the coming days, another fire’s smoke in southern Washington will be pushed in as well.

Over the Magic Valley, and the rest of the Snake River Plain, this smoke will tend to hang around longer.

“Overnight in the valleys, the air near the ground typically cools off more quickly than the air above it,” says Kurt Buffalo, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Pocatello. “This cooler air can’t rise above this cap of warm air, so the smoke becomes trapped in the valleys.”

Because this smoke creates a haze in the air, incoming sunlight becomes diffuse, limiting a given day’s maximum temperature.

“The main impact we see from the smoke is that temperatures are a bit cooler than days where we otherwise wouldn’t have any. The degree to which the temperature is impacted really depends on how thick the smoke is throughout the day.”

While the weather impacts may only be as small as a few degree temperature change, health impacts are much larger.

“Wildfire smoke contains fine particles called particular matter.” says Department of Environmental Quality air quality compliance officer Chad Silver. “Depending on how thick the smoke is, the particular matter can flare up pre-existing conditions in the heart or lungs to the point where we recommend people stay inside.”

Silver recommends checking up on air quality. You can find the latest air quality map by clicking here.

