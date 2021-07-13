Southern Idaho emergency services are spread thin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emergency services in rural communities across Southern Idaho are facing challenges due to lack of volunteerism and rapidly growing populations.

The combination of issues has emergency responders facing a difficult scenario.

“That’d be a pretty hard pill to swallow, to have calls dispatched and have nobody go to it,” said Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens.

Now, Stevens says that this scenario is not something he believes his department will face with its current staff.

Still, emergency responders in rural communities across the state are faced with declining staffing numbers.

“When I first came on there was a waiting list of people wanting to volunteer and we kind of had to turn them away saying we don’t have a position,” said Filer Assistant Fire Chief Steven Mullen. “Now we don’t have a problem with that.”

Pair that with growing populations in the state, the demand placed on these departments is mounting.

“In the nineties, our call line was right around 350, 400 calls a year and now we’re upwards of a thousand,” Stevens said. “If you’re a [Quick Response Unit] member on duty at night, you’re pretty much guaranteed to get woke up, at least once.”

For now, the Quick Response Units in areas like Buhl and Filer rely on Magic Valley Paramedics, who have full-time staff, to work with them to ensure crisis scenarios do not become a reality.

“It’s absolutely critical that we work as a team, that we are all working together,” said Magic Valley Paramedics’ James Rhom. “Because if not, that is when our community really suffers.”

Now if populations continue to grow as they have been in Southern Idaho, there is hope that rural departments may gain access to funding necessary to keep a full-time staff.

“As we continue to get more people in the area,” said Mullen, “we will eventually have to go to some kind of a full-time staffing.”

