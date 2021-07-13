Advertisement

Vickrey takes over Lighthouse girls basketball program

Paige Vickrey replaces Tia Standlee, who spent eight years as the head coach.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School will have a new face at the helm of the girls basketball program.

Paige Vickrey replaces Tia Standlee, who spent eight years as the head coach, leading the Lions to a pair of district championships and a fourth place finish at state.

Vickrey is a former college basketball player, having hooped at Sheridan College and Northwest Nazarene University.

Paige Vickrey (Knudson) takes over coaching duties after Tia Standlee left to take an assistant position at Twin Falls High School.(KMVT)

Joining her staff this year, former teammate Jamie Lee Montreal, who also played at Sheridan. Emily Prcic will also remain on the coaching staff as well.

Vickrey is no stranger to the coaching scene.

She coached basketball, track and volleyball at Jerome for six years before settling down to have children with her husband, Jason.

But after attending the faith-based Athletes in Action conference this spring, she felt motivated to get back into the sports scene.

“One of the questions they asked is what are you doing with your time and how are you spending your time? After doing some reflecting with my husband, I was ready to get back into coaching and to hopefully make a positive impact in girls lives in a bigger aspect than just basketball,” Vickrey explained.

This fall expect to see Vickrey roam the halls at Lighthouse, looking for girls intrested in the game. This past year, the Lions only had enough players to field one team.

