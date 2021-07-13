Advertisement

Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows active fire along a ridge at the...
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows active fire along a ridge at the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Ore., Sunday, July 11, 2021. The wildfire doubled in size to 6.2 square miles (16 square kilometers) Monday, forcing evacuations in the area, while the state's biggest fire continued to burn out of control, with containment not expected until November. (Oregon Department of Forestry via AP)(AP)
By JOHN ANTCZAK and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states, and the largest, in Oregon, is threatening California’s power supply.

Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming. California’s largest has prompted evacuations on both sides of the Nevada state line.

The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area more than twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California.

The good news is that forecasters say a heatwave over the West seems to be easing in many areas.

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office reminds recreators of the laws regarding dive flags
