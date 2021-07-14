Advertisement

5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – With the help of social media, five family members in Texas have been arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.

Footage from inside the Capitol shows the family dressed from head to toe in camouflage.

The Justice Department said Thomas Munn was encouraging people on social media to travel to Washington, D.C.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, the family drove from Texas to the Capitol, according to court documents.

The sixth family member was a minor and is not being charged or identified.

After the riot, the family continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors highlighted it was ultimately a Facebook photo and some videos that led investigators to the family.

The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

More than 530 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

