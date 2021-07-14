Cantu, Irene

RUPERT—Irene Ann Cantu, 69, passed away Monday, July 12th, 2021 at her home in Twin Falls of natural causes.

Irene was born August 24th, 1951, in Rupert, ID to Alfonso and Ruby Cantu. She was the 6th born of 15 children, 6 sisters and 9 brothers. Irene lived in the Acequia/ Rupert area until 2011 when she moved to Twin Falls to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren; she resided in Twin Falls until her death. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, beadwork, crocheting, playing cards, crafting, listening to Elvis Presley and spending time with her family and friends. Irene could always be found blasting her stereo while making tortillas, working outside, cleaning, or rearranging her furniture for the third time that day.

Irene was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and preferred to be called Nana by anyone she met. She loved having a good time and always was the life of the party. She brought light to any room she walked in and knew how to make everyone laugh; all you had to ask her was how she said “naked.” Irene will be deeply missed by everyone in her life.

Irene is survived by her children, Pauline (Rob) Cantu of Twin Falls, Michelle (David & Jon) Brewer of Twin Falls; 8 grandchildren: Robin (Aaron), Cynthia, Miguel, Nikolas, Logan, Brittney, Anthony, and Montana; 3 great-grandchildren: Skyy, Easton, Edythe; 5 brothers: Phillip (Andrew), Fred (Sandra), David (Elaine), Archie (Liz), John (Gloria), Richard (Sandra); 4 sisters: Lucille, Betty (Brian), Marie (Brian), Judie (Tony); and her Chihuahua, Chico. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Cantu; sister: Debbie; brothers: Jerry, Ernie, Andy; and parents: Alfonso and Ruby Cantu.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.