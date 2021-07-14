Climate action group is concerned about extreme temperature trend

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Climate Action Coalition in the Wood River Valley is concerned the recent trend of extreme temperatures hitting the Pacific Northwest is the result of climate change, and over the past few years, they have been trying to make a difference in their local communities.

Hailey resident Scott Runkel is a member of the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley and said when he looks back over the last 27 years he has lived in the valley It is much much hotter in the summer, the winters are shorter and the skies are getting more smoke-filled.

“I just don’t know how you can ignore that, and then the record high temperatures that are being reached all over the Northwest,” said Runkel. “I am always asking someone what evidence would it take for you to believe the climate is changing, that humans are responsible.”

Seventeen-year-old Maria Mendoza, who is a huge animal lover and owns more than 200 animals on her family’s farm, said she is concerned about how the changing climate is going to impact wildlife.

“I really love animals and appreciate everything that they are. Watching them suffer is just something I never want to see,” Mendoza said.

She also said she feels like people have a lack of empathy, and are not bothered by what is happening.

“I think they are more focused on themselves. They see it not affecting them and kind of putting it off to the side as an issue for them not to worry about,” Mendoza said.

KMVT Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill said being over 90 degrees in Southern Idaho is nothing new for this time of year, but what stands out to him is the consecutive days in a row of high temperatures and how above average they are for this time of the year. From July 3rd to July 12th the above-average temperature ranged anywhere from 6 to 14 degrees.

“The consecutive days in a row where our temperatures were above average is kind of more alarming than anything else,” said Brill. “That fact that we have had this around much more than not over the past month and a half, to even two months, is not exactly great.”

He also said it’s hard to say at this time which way the science is pointing.

“People who look over the past 50 years are going to look at how much our temperature has cranked itself up recently. People who say this is a constant flow that continues to go up and down are looking over tens of thousands, millions of years,” said Brill. “So it is really all about perspective. Do you just want to look at the small piece of the pie or the big piece of the pie?”

Runkel said he understands there are people whose minds are made up, and there is no evidence that is going to change that.

“Those people are hard to convince, and then there are people that just don’t talk about climate change and aren’t aware, and those are the ones that I’m interested in,” Brill said.

The Climate Action Coalition has been working with cities on passing clean energy resolutions for clean electricity by 2035 and clean energy by 2045, and so far Blaine County, Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum have adopted resolutions. Runkel said they are still trying to get Sun Valley and Carey to adopt resolutions, as well.

“Our ultimate goal with our coalition is to create a Wood River Valley that has as low a carbon footprint as possible,” Runkel said.

He also said the reason why climate change needs to be addressed is because of the uncertainty that comes along with it, but in the end, he said he is optimistic about the future.

“If I didn’t have hope I wouldn’t do what I do. As soon as you lose hope you run to Netflix and open up the bag of potato chips,” Runkel said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.