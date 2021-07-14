Commissioners approve fire restriction ordinance for Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Blaine County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance to impose fire restrictions on private land within the unincorporated areas of Blaine County that are not part of a fire protection district when a severe fire threat has been declared.

The commissioners have determined a severe fire threat exists in Blaine County, and with a previous ordinance, the board prohibited the discharge of firearms at exploding targets between May 1 and October 31 of any given year when there is a severe fire threat has been declared.

The ordinance cites that the rural remote areas located within the unincorporated County lack fire protection resources that federal and state authorities and fire protection districts possess, and therefore strict fire prevention methods are needed in these rural remote areas; and the Board seeks to align its fire restrictions with those of federal, state, and fire protection districts in order to provide consistency throughout the County.

Wildfires carry a substantial financial burden to local businesses due to a loss of livestock, destroyed equipment and personal property, damage to grazing areas and crops, the disruption of agricultural activities, and reduced tourism.

According to the ordinance is shall be unlawful and a misdemeanor to perform any of the following activities in the unincorporated areas of Blaine County when a severe fire threat has been declared by the board.

Use of an open flame that is not in a permanently constructed fire ring in a developed recreation site.

Use of an explosive. This includes, but is not limited to, fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and other incendiary devices.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. Smoking materials shall be disposed of in a closed, non-flammable container.

Operating or using an internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and maintained in effective working order.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame

The restrictions do not apply to state and federal lands and lands within an established fire protection district.

